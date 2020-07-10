I Never Set Targets – West Ham Star Focused On Team Success

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko has revealed that he does not set personal targets in terms of goals and assists as he is fully focused on simply making sure his team do well.



Yarmolenko joined the Hammers in the summer of 2018, but missed most of his debut campaign owing to an Achilles tear.













The Ukrainian has seen this season interrupted by injury, but has managed to enjoy 19 Premier League outings for West Ham, scoring four goals and providing one assist.



He made a big impact in West Ham's 3-2 win over Chelsea earlier this month, finding the back of the net at the London Stadium.





Yarmolenko though is not willing to be drawn on how many goals or assists he is looking to finish the season with, with the Ukrainian hoping to feature in the Hammers' remaining matches.







The 30-year-old insists that he is instead fully focused on simply helping West Ham to win games.



“I never set targets – I don’t want to say before how many goals or assists I want to get in the rest of the season”, Yarmolenko told West Ham’s official site.





“For me, it’s more important my team wins the game, and when my team wins the games and I play well, it makes me happy.



“Football is my life, and I’m really happy to be playing.



"But when you lose, you have to sit and think about your game, about your team’s game, what you did right, what your mistakes were.”



West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League table with 31 points, with four games left, and enjoy a three-point lead over the relegation zone.

