I Want Team To Be Fresh Against Wolves – Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is expecting a tough game for Everton against Wolverhampton Wanderers and admits he needs to make changes to keep his side fresh.



Everton played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Thursday evening and Ancelotti's men are next in action at Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League.













The draw against the Saints left Everton sitting in eleventh place with just four matches left and Wolves, in sixth, could be crucial to determining their European ambitions.



Ancelotti wants Everton to qualify for the Europa League and the Italian is making no bones about the importance of the Wolves game to their prospects.





The Italian admits he is ready to rotate his team in order to keep the side fresh, with the fixtures having been coming thick and fast for the Toffees.







He told a press conference: "It will be tough for sure.



“Wolves are fighting for Europe so I expect a really tough game.





“We want to keep fighting and keep going until the end of the season.



“The fact they have had one more day rest is important.



“I have to take care of the line-up. I want to keep it fresh and do some changes for the game.



“We don’t have time to recover properly.”



Everton played out a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolves in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at Goodison Park.

