10/07/2020 - 11:22 BST

My Mindset Is Programmed To Do This – Rangers Star On Work Ethic

 




Rangers defender Borna Barisic has revealed he does not need competition to push himself to work harder as he has set his mindset to continue to push himself.

Barisic signed for the Gers in the summer of 2018 from Croatian side Osijek for £2.2m and has become a key man at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.  


 



The 27-year old Croatia international is the first choice left-back for Gerrard’s side, but now has Calvin Bassey for competition after the youngster joined from Leicester City.

Barisic feels he has no need though for any competition at Ibrox and stressed he remains motivated to work harder just through the way his mindset is. 
 


He also explained that playing for Rangers makes commanding a spot in the Croatia national team more straightforward and is keen to clock up more game time for the Gers.



“Yes, of course. If you play very well for your team, that’s easier to come in to the first eleven of the national team”, Barisic told Rangers TV.

“So, playing all these games at Rangers helps me a lot to be in starting eleven for the Croatian national team.
 


“When you play with better players, you start to be also better players so it is very important to play in that high level [playing in the Europa League]."

Asked about the club bringing in another left-back in the shape of Bassey, Barisic added: “Competition is very good.

"It pushes you, but personally I do not need any competition to push me because my mindset is now set to work harder every day, to be a better player so competition is very good.

"But right now I do not need it. I’m very motivated.”

Barisic made 22 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, scoring two goals and registering eight assists for Rangers.
 