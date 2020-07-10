Opponents Giving More Than 100% Against Us Feels Leeds United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Ezgjan Alioski believes that Leeds United's opponents are putting in more than 100 per cent in every game as they try to take the Whites' scalp.



Leeds crushed Stoke City 5-0 at Elland Road on Thursday night to move a step closer towards sealing promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.













However, the 28-year-old is of the view that mistakes can happen at any time because the teams they are playing against are giving their level best to stop them.



As such, Alioski believes that Leeds need to make sure that they go above and beyond 100 per cent to get the better of their opponents.





“A mistake can happen at any time, especially teams that play against us”, Alioski was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.







“They give more than 100 per cent and this means we also need to give more than 100 per cent and we are doing this and we want always to do this."



Marcelo Bielsa's side will head into Sunday's match against Swansea City with confidence and Alioski insists that the Whites are ready for the Championship clash.





Alioski has recently featured in an advanced position for Leeds and feels that the Whites' attacking power means they can score goals as they did against Stoke.



“The team is fit, the team is ready, the team has a lot of confidence and it was good that we can score five goals.



“We can also score more and normally every game should be like this because we create a lot of chances and in can have every game we can have three or four goals more.



“But it’s good, what’s important is not how many goals we score, what’s important is only to get the points to win and that’s it.”



Leeds are top of the Championship table and six points ahead of third placed Brentford, putting them on course for promotion.

