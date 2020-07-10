Rangers Talent Relishing New Season After Loan Switch Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Robby McCrorie has insisted he is excited to pick up where he left off at Livingston after completed a loan move to the Tony Macaroni Arena.



McCrorie made the move to Livingston in January 2019 from Rangers, but his time at the Lions was cut short after the season was brought to an early end.













The young shot-stopper recently penned a long-term contract and has now headed back to Livingston on loan, for another taste of regular Scottish Premiership football.



The 22-year old admits he enjoyed his time at Livingston during his first spell at the club and is looking forward to picking up where left off when he was forced to return to his parent club after the league was eventually ended.





McCrorie stressed he was starting to get the hang of things, being eager to play in the big games and insisted he was looking forward to the remaining fixtures Livingston had lined up.







“[I am] really happy. Enjoyed my time a lot here when I was here a few months back. And I’m just looking forward to getting started again”, McCrorie told Livingston’s official site.



“I was [disappointed the season ended early]. Obviously, I played eight games and felt I was getting a feel for things with a lot of big games coming up in the split.





“That’s what I enjoy, playing in big games and testing yourself, so then to come home so quick, it was disappointing.



“But I was in a good place.



"I knew there was a lot of talk during the break of coming back here and it is obviously done now, and I’m looking forward to next season.”



McCroie enjoyed loan spells at lower league sides Queen of the South, Berwick Rangers and Greenock Morton before making the jump to Premiership outfit Livingston.

