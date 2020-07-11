Complicated – Tony Mowbray Admits Desire To Keep Manchester City Loanee, Doubts Will Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he would love to have Manchester City loanee Tosin Adarabioyo back at Ewood Park for the upcoming season but has conceded he is not yet thinking it will be possible.



Adarabioyo arrived at Blackburn on a season-long loan from Manchester City last summer with the deal set to expire on 30th June, but with the league season still ongoing, he will remain at the club until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.













The 22-year-old has been an integral part of Mowbray’s side and has a firm admirer in the shape of the Blackburn boss.



Mowbray has admitted that he would love to have Adarabioyo back in his squad for the next season but stressed that the defender returning to Ewood Park is far from straightforward.





The 56-year-old manager believes that believes that Adarabioyo's advisors will have a plan for him and it is likely to involve football at a top flight side, while he admits if it did come to a permanent swoop, Blackburn would not be able to afford him.







“We would love to have him, I think it’s a bit more complicated than that", Mowbray was quoted as saying by Lancashire Live.



"I think first and foremost, the boy in his career and his advisors would expect now for him to be moving on and trying to nail down his career in the Premier League.





"If that’s not going to be at Man City, and it’s not for me to say whether it is or it isn’t, we would like to think he could go to the Premier League and be in a squad somewhere, or he can go to La Liga or to Bundesliga and get his career going.



"Ultimately, we couldn’t afford him, that’s the first part of the question. This is why this loan system is really good because not in a million years could we afford Tosin Adarabioyo.



"We’ll wait and see, but I’m not thinking sat here that Tosin will be starting next season with us, unless Man City do us a huge favour of course, I’m not sure that will be the case", Mowbray added.



Adarabioyo completed the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Blackburn held promotion contenders West Brom to a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

