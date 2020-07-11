Never Stop Criticising Them – Jurgen Klopp Keeps High Standards After Liverpool Held

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he will never stop criticising his team, even if they do things right 99 per cent of the time, after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield by Burnley.



The Reds had a 100 per cent home record in the Premier League this season going into the game and were expected to see off Sean Dyche's Burnley to continue to close in on the 100 points mark.











They took the lead through Andrew Robertson after 34 minutes, but missed other chances which came their way, Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones being guilty of wastefulness.



And Liverpool paid the price as Jay Rodriguez turned inside the penalty area and scored past Alisson in the 69th minute.





Rodriguez was full of running throughout the 90 minutes on the pitch and relieved pressure on the Burnley defence as a result.







Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was in good form throughout, producing a series of superb saves when Liverpool had chances, as the Clarets headed away from Merseyside with a point.



Klopp feels at times it was like Liverpool versus Pope, while he also stressed that he will never hold off the criticism when his side can do things better.





"For moments it was Liverpool against Pope, he did really well, but we should have scored", Klopp told the BBC.



"We did everything right and he made saves but we should have scored more, that's on us.



"We didn't close the game and they took their moment. It feels like we lost a game, we have to look after the game better.



"We were angry with the referee but we have to criticise ourselves first for not finishing the game.



"The team do it right 99 per cent of the time but I will never stop criticising them", the Liverpool boss added.



The Reds have now moved on to 93 points from 35 games, with just three more games left to play this season.

