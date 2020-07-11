It Was Real Football – Rangers Star Hails Benefits of Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has welcomed the chance for the Gers to get minutes into their legs courtesy of a behind closed doors friendly encounter against Hamilton Academical.



Steven Gerrard's men, wearing their new home kit, played host to Hamilton in the friendly and ran out 2-1 winners, coming from behind after the visitors had taken the lead in the eighth minute.













Gers new boy Calvin Bassey pulled Rangers level, with the left-back connecting with a good cross from Ryan Kent.



A penalty in the second half converted by Alfredo Morelos finally sealed the game in the hosts' favour. Murphy, who was on the pitch for the match, expressed his delight with the amount of work put in by both teams to get a feel of real football.





"It's a long time not to play football so in your first game back you are always looking at what you got out of it and we have got some real, valuable minutes into the players' legs", Murphy told his club's official site.







"It was a really good workout and I thought Hamilton came and were very professional and made us work for the win.



"But the win is not important today – it is more about getting players through the first game and getting the cobwebs off and getting them a feel for real football.





"It doesn't matter how much you rehearse on a training pitch, until you get your kits on and you see the referees, pre-season gets parked up and it is for real.



"So I am pleased with a lot of it, but there is still a lot of work to do."



Rangers are due to pick up their preparations for the new Scottish season next week when they take part in a friendly tournament in France.



Gerrard's men will meet Lyon on 16th July before then locking horns with Nice on 18th July.

