Leeds United Star Shrugs Off Impact of Brentford’s Winning Run

Ezgjan Alioski has shrugged off the impact of Brentford continuing to win games on Leeds United and insists it is for the Bees to worry about what the Whites are doing, rather than the other way round.



Brentford are piling pressure on Leeds and have now won seven games in a row to sit to within just three points of the Whites, while they also enjoy a superior goal difference.













Leeds winger Alioski however is not worried about the Bees and insists that when they win, the players are not concerned as they know that promotion is in their hands.



"It doesn't matter – if they win, we win, nobody cares", Alioski was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





"We need to watch for us.







"Brentford need to hope that we don't win.



"We don't need to hope that they lose because we know we are the strongest team in the league and we know that we are going to go on the pitch and beat the other team.





"So Brentford is the team that needs to think that we need to lose."



Leeds crushed Stoke City 5-0 at Elland Road on Thursday evening and Alioski is clear that more of the same from the Whites means they do not need to think about their promotion rivals.



"We are not the team or the players that need to think and the players don't do this, to hope or to think.



"And if we win like we did on Thursday then it doesn't matter what the teams behind us are doing."



Brentford scored an impressive 3-1 win away at Derby County on Saturday, while Leeds are in action away at Swansea City on Sunday.

