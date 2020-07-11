Napoli Exit Not Done And Dusted For Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target Kalidou Koulibaly's departure from Napoli is not a foregone conclusion, with the defender settled at the Italian club.



Koulibaly has been heavily linked with an exit from Napoli this summer, with the club open to selling him for the right price.











He has been linked with several sides, with most recently Newcastle's prospective new owners stepping up their efforts to take him to St James' Park.



However, according to Sky Italia, Koulibaly has not asked to leave Napoli and it is far from clear he will be heading out of the door this summer.





It is claimed that Koulibaly's family feel settled and happy in Naples, while he is not pushing to leave the Serie A side.







While a move away could still happen if Napoli are offered the right price and Koulibaly is keen, he would happily stay put.



Injury has interrupted Koulibaly's season this term, but he has still made 27 appearances for Napoli across all competitions.





The centre-back, who has made nearly 240 appearances for Napoli since joining the club, still has another three years to run on his contract in Italy.

