Rangers New Boy’s Former Boss Indicates Star Has Special Mentality

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City Under-23 boss Steve Beaglehole believes that Rangers new boy Calvin Bassey has the same type of qualities that Sir Alex Ferguson demanded of his players and as such can succeed at Ibrox.



The Gers were quick to act in the transfer market as they snapped up the 20-year-old from Leicester City's Under-23 side on a four-year deal earlier this summer.













Bassey is walking into Rangers during a time of high pressure, as the Gers are desperate to stop Celtic retaining the Scottish Premiership title.



Beaglehole thinks that Bassey has what it takes to succeed at Ibrox and recalled the demands of legendary former Manchester United and Aberdeen boss Ferguson to illustrate what is needed.





He stressed that Ferguson needed players to not just play well, but also go right to the wire in pursuit of victory, indicating Bassey has the same type of special mentality.







"When Sir Alex Ferguson was at Man United he would say his players have to be a special type of player but they also have to have a special type of mentality", Beaglehole was quoted as saying by the Herald.



"They are expected to play well, they are expected to go to the 97th minute and that sort of thing.





"And that is what you need to be a Rangers player or Celtic player and I think he can handle it."



Bassey featured in Rangers' recent friendly against Hamilton Academical and got on the scoresheet.



He will now be looking to make an impact over the course of the next week, with the Gers due to take part in a friendly tournament in France.

