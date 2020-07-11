Sebastien Haller On Bench – West Ham Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Norwich City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Daniel Farke's Norwich City side at Carrow Road in the Premier League this afternoon.



David Moyes saw his side recently beat Chelsea 3-2, but since picking up those three points the Hammers have drawn 2-2 at Newcastle United and lost 1-0 at home to Burnley.













West Ham will be keen to take full advantage of the opportunity that playing the league's bottom team presents and Norwich have lost their last three games on the spin, while they also lost their earlier meeting with the Hammers this season.



The visitors continue to be without winger Robert Snodgrass and attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.





West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal for today's game, while in defence Moyes selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the central pair. In midfield, Declan Rice will look to control the match, along with Mark Noble. Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals play, while Jarrod Bowen will support Michail Antonio.







Moyes has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Sebastien Haller.





West Ham United Team vs Norwich City



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fornals, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Lanzini, Haller, Ajeti

