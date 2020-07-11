Tammy Abraham Starts – Chelsea Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Chris Wilder's Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.



Frank Lampard's side are involved in a scrap to finish in the Premier League's top four and currently sit in third spot, one point ahead of Leicester City and two points clear of Manchester United.













Chelsea boss Lampard is without midfield pair N'Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour, while defender Fikayo Tomori is also sidelined.



The earlier fixture between the two teams this season, at Stamford Bridge, ended in a 2-2 draw.





Kepa slots into goal for Chelsea this evening, while at full-back, Lampard picks Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James. In central defence, Chelsea have Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma, while in midfield Ross Barkley, Jorginho and Mason Mount line up. Willian and Christian Pulisic will look to support Tammy Abraham.







If Lampard wants to try to influence the game from the bench then he has a host of options available, including Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.





Chelsea Team vs Sheffield United



Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Bate, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi

