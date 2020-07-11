They Hate Us – Leeds United Star Feels Some Other Championship Sides Dislike Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski believes that many clubs in the Championship hate the Whites and want them to fail.



Marcelo Bielsa's side sit top of the Championship table, ahead of West Brom on goal difference, and boast a three-point lead over third placed Brentford.











They can add to their advantage on Sunday when they play Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, but pressure is being applied, with Brentford having won their last seven games in a row.



Alioski insists that other clubs need Leeds to slip up and is of the view that there are many sides in the Championship that have a deep dislike for the Whites.





And the left-sided player is keen for Leeds to make sure they show that they will not falter at the end.







"A lot of people think Brentford win, West Brom win, but we will play also, we're going to win also", he said on LUTV.



"The other teams that are down, they need to hope for something and I know they hope this.





"I know a lot of clubs in the Championship are like this, they don't like us, they hate us.



"It's also good like this. We can show them", he added.



Leeds have just four more Championship games to play this season and after visiting Swansea take on Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic.

