Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United Both Enquire About 22-Year-Old Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are looking at the situation of Lille midfielder Jonathan Ikone.



The Premier League pair are both already plotting moves for potential targets when the transfer window swings back open for business and have their eyes on Ikone.











Both Tottenham and Newcastle have, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7, spoken to Lille about Ikone's availability.



The English sides are keen to weigh up whether a move for Ikone would be possible as they assess their options.





It is claimed that Lille would be looking for in excess of €40m to let the 22-year-old move on when the transfer window opens.







Ikone is a key man at Lille and made 28 appearances in Ligue 1 this season before the campaign was brought to an early close, scoring three times and providing six assists.



He also featured in the Champions League group stage, playing 62 minutes in his side's defeat at home against Chelsea.





The attacking midfielder, who has been capped by France on four occasions, still has another three years to run on his contract at Lille.

