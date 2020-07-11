XRegister
11/07/2020 - 14:01 BST

Xherdan Shaqiri On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes for the visit of Burnley to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.  

The Premier League champions have now moved on to 92 points, with four games left, and will be keen to zero in on the 100-point mark. 
 

 



Liverpool are without skipper Jordan Henderson, who suffered a knee injury at Brighton and has been ruled out for the rest of the season as a result.

Centre-back Joel Matip also continues on the sidelines.
 


Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while in central defence he selects Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez; Neco Williams and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones slot into midfield, while in attack the Reds have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.



Klopp has options on hte bench if he needs to make changes this afternoon, including Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Burnley

Alisson, Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott
 