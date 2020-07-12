Hakim Ziyech Gave Us A Lot – Ajax Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has admitted that Chelsea new boy Hakim Ziyech gave the Dutch side a lot, as he leads the side into the post Ziyech era.



Moroccan attacker Ziyech has now completed his move to Chelsea and is training with the Premier League side ahead of being available for the 2020/21 season.











Ziyech made a total of 165 appearances across all competitions for Ajax, scoring 48 goals and providing 82 assists for his team-mates.



Ten Hag is now planning for life without Ziyech and admits he brought much to Ajax during his time at the club.





"Together we had a very nice period, also a successful period", he told Ajax's official channel.







"He has given the team and the fans a lot.



"Not only in terms of results, but also with attractive football."





Ajax are bringing in 20-year-old Brazilian Antony from Sao Paulo, but Ten Hag does not want the new arrival to have the pressure of being seen as a replacement for Ziyech.



"I don't think you should look at it [Antony replacing Ziyech] that way. I didn't last year when Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Lasse Schon left.



"New stars will rise and they will win the hearts of the fans", the Ajax boss added.



Ajax signed Ziyech from fellow Dutch side FC Twente in 2016, paying €11m to secure his services.

