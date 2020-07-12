How Well Were Kieran Tierney And Hector Bellerin Controlled – Jose Mourinho Happy

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has stressed his Tottenham Hotspur side controlled Arsenal full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney in their 2-1 derby win over the Gunners.



Arsenal scored first in the Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Alexandre Lacazette struck in the 16th minute, but Spurs drew level two minutes later through Heung-Min Son.











Spurs took all three points when Toby Alderweireld got his head to a Son corner with nine minutes left to guide the ball past Emiliano Martinez.



Mourinho was left delighted with all three points and believes Tottenham won a tactical encounter against their rivals.





The Portuguese stressed that Arsenal have changed their ways under new boss Mikel Arteta and indicated he was especially happy with how Spurs controlled Bellerin and Tierney.







"I think the game was more tactical than anything", Mourinho said post match on Sky Sports.



"To be honest I think Mikel found a way for them to play, to be stable and to improve, they are improving and we felt that we should adapt slightly to them and I think we did it very well, because how many times Tierney and Bellerin normally reach the last third and how well they were controlled today. I think they were very controlled at that level.





"Even in the first period of the second half when they had more of the ball and they were more in our half, we were quite comfortable in that situation.



"I think also the two midfielders, they did a great job and then we found our chances, and great spirit [it] really helped [us]."



The win means Tottenham now sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, two points off seventh placed Sheffield United and three behind sixth placed Wolves, as they chase a Europa League place.



Arsenal are ninth, two points behind Tottenham, with both teams having three games left.

