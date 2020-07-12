Mateusz Bogusz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Steve Cooper's Swansea City side at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon.



The Whites crushed strugglers Stoke City 5-0 at Elland Road on Thursday, but have seen their lead over third placed Brentford cut to just three points.













Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate for his team to re-establish a six-point cushion as they look to avoid a nervy end to the Championship season.



Bielsa is still without goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, due to his suspension, while Adam Forshaw is also still unavailable.





Illan Meslier lines up in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at full-back Bielsa picks Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas. Ben White and Liam Cooper are the centre-back pairing, with Kavlin Phillips and Mateusz Klich slotting into midfield. Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa support lone striker Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Bogusz and Ezgjan Alioski.





Leeds United Team vs Swansea City



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Struijk, Bogusz, Shackleton, Alioski, Poveda, Hernandez

