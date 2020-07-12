Nuno’s Reaction Unbelievable – Former Top Flight Star On Piece of Play In Wolves’ Win Over Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison thinks Nuno's reaction near the end of Wolves' 3-0 win over Everton was "unbelievable" and points towards his hunger for more.



Everton were looking to beat Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League encounter to give themselves hope of finishing in a Europa League spot.











But they were badly mauled by Wolves, who took the lead in first half injury time after Raul Jimenez scored a penalty following Lucas Digne's foul of Daniel Podence.



A minute into the second half it was 2-0 as Leander Dendoncker scored with a header, while then Jota made it 3-0 with a fine shot in the 74th minute to leave Everton reeling.





It was almost 4-0 with just minutes left in the game when Jota fed Adama Traore, with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford off his line. The net was wide open and demanding just a tap-in, but Traore hit the crossbar.







Nuno, on the touchline, kicked his water bottle in frustration and Morrison thinks it showed his hunger for goals, even with his side 3-0 up.



The former Crystal Palace striker said on BBC Radio 5 live: "It's a great opportunity. What a pass from Rui Patricio. Diogo Jota is brilliant he cuts it back to Adama Traore who has an open goal.





"Nuno's reaction is unbelievable he kicks the bottle as if they are losing 3-0. He just wants more goals."



Morrison believes that overall in the game Wolves were the dominant side and stressed that Everton did not deserve even a point.



"Wolves looked like the team that came here and wanted to win this football match.



"Everton did not deserve to take anything from this.



"It was a brilliant performance from Wolves and once they scored the first goal they were dominant", he added.



Wolves have moved up to sixth place in the Premier League with the win and are only three points behind fifth placed Manchester United.

