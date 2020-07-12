Schalke Up Against It To Keep Everton and Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke will be unable to resist selling Weston McKennie this summer, amid interest from Everton, Newcastle United, Wolves and Liverpool, it has been claimed in Germany.



The 21-year-old midfielder is being heavily linked with a switch away from Schalke and has made no secret of his desire to play Premier League football.











He now has significant interest from the Premier League and, according to German daily Bild, Schalke will be unable to resist selling McKennie if an offer of a certain level comes in.



The Ruhr giants have debt sitting at €197m and are being severely tested by the changed football landscape.





It is suggested that Schalke would be unable to turn down a bid of €25m for McKennie, despite having him under contract until the summer of 2024.







Given interest from the Premier League, Schalke could hope to create an auction and would want the highest possible price for the United States international.



McKennie was snapped up by Schalke from MLS side FC Dallas in the summer of 2016.





He made 32 appearances across all competitions for Schalke this season, scoring three goals and also being booked on nine occasions.



A midfielder by trade, McKennie is also capable of playing as a centre-back.

