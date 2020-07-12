XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

12/07/2020 - 11:04 BST

Theo Walcott Starts – Everton Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolves vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Everton have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Nuno's Wolves side at Molineux this afternoon in the Premier League.  

Carlo Ancelotti is still trying to push Everton to finish in a Europa League spot and with just four league games left, the Toffees' trip to Wolves is a must-win. 
 

 



Ancelotti is without Fabian Delph, while he has shaken up his starting eleven in order to keep his side as fresh as possible given a busy fixture list.

In goal, Ancelotti selects Jordan Pickford, while at full-back he opts for Lucas Dinge and Leighton Baines.
 


At centre-back, the Italian tactician has Michael Keane and Yerry Mina, while in midfield he looks to Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies to control the game. Theo Walcott and Anthony Gordon start, while Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.



If the Everton manager needs to make changes throughout the course of the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench, including Moise Kean and Bernard.
 


Everton Team vs Wolves

Pickford, Digne, Mina, Keane, Baines, Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison 

Substitutes: Stekelenberg, Virigina, Iwobi, Sidibe, Bernard, Coleman, Kean, Branthwaite, Baningime
 