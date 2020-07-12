Theo Walcott Starts – Everton Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Wolves vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Everton have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Nuno's Wolves side at Molineux this afternoon in the Premier League.



Carlo Ancelotti is still trying to push Everton to finish in a Europa League spot and with just four league games left, the Toffees' trip to Wolves is a must-win.













Ancelotti is without Fabian Delph, while he has shaken up his starting eleven in order to keep his side as fresh as possible given a busy fixture list.



In goal, Ancelotti selects Jordan Pickford, while at full-back he opts for Lucas Dinge and Leighton Baines.





At centre-back, the Italian tactician has Michael Keane and Yerry Mina, while in midfield he looks to Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies to control the game. Theo Walcott and Anthony Gordon start, while Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.







If the Everton manager needs to make changes throughout the course of the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench, including Moise Kean and Bernard.





Everton Team vs Wolves



Pickford, Digne, Mina, Keane, Baines, Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison



Substitutes: Stekelenberg, Virigina, Iwobi, Sidibe, Bernard, Coleman, Kean, Branthwaite, Baningime

