This Is What I Respect About Norwich City – West Ham Star Makes Admission

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has backed Norwich City to prosper next season despite suffering relegation to the Championship and revealed what he respects about the Canaries.



Noble's Hammers side thrashed Norwich 4-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday to send them back down to the Championship after just one season in the Premier League.











Norwich have picked up just 21 points from their 35 games, suffering 24 defeats, the most in the division; the Canaries have also picked up only six points away from Carrow Road.



Noble however has been impressed with the way that Norwich have continued to stick to their philosophy and believes there are good times ahead for the club.





"The one thing you have to respect about Norwich is that they played the same way all season, they didn’t change their morals and that’s what got them here in the first place", Noble said via West Ham's official site.







"I think they’ll do alright next season because they’re a good side."



Norwich boss Daniel Farke has accepted the drop in good spirits, with the German explaining that the Canaries made a calculated decision not to splash the cash in an attempt to stay in the Premier League.





Farke's men will complete the season with trips to Chelsea and Manchester City, and a home clash with Burnley, before then switching their attention back to the Championship.

