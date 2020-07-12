Werder Bremen Seriously Considering Move To Sign Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are seriously looking into a move for Leeds United target Patrick Erras.



The six foot, five inch midfielder is out of contract at 1.FC Nurnberg this summer and his situation has alerted a number of clubs.











Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have been listed as suitors of the 25-year-old German, but they could soon have heavyweight company in the shape of Werder Bremen.



According to German magazine Kicker, Werder Bremen are seriously considering a move to sign Erras.





The Bundesliga side have seen their finances come under strain due to the changed football landscape and selling to buy is likely to be their summer mantra.







However, Erras would arrive on a free transfer if he was to join and as such is an attractive proposition for Werder Bremen.



Comparisons have been drawn between Erras' playing style and that of former Werder Bremen midfielder Frank Baumann, who also made the move from Nurnberg to the club, in 1999.





Baumann is now the sporting director at Werder Bremen and would lead the charge to sign Erras if the club push ahead.



The midfielder has just helped Nurnberg to survive in the German second tier, with the club winning a relegation playoff tie against Ingolstadt on away goals.

