We’re Getting Much Better Defensively – Tottenham Star Salutes Win Over Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld feels that his side's defending has been getting much better, after they conceded just once to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the north London derby.



Arsenal took the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Alexandre Lacazette struck with 16 minutes on the clock.











However, the lead did not last long and Heung-Min Son lifted the ball over Emiliano Martinez just two minutes later, with David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac guilty of poor defending.



As the clock ticked down on the game both sides looked for a winner and Ben Davies had a shot turned onto the bar for the hosts, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting the frame of the goal for Arsenal.





Tottenham would come up with the decisive goal however when Alderweireld connected with a corner from Son and directed a header into the back of the Arsenal net, in the 81st minute.







Spurs have now moved up to eighth in the Premier League, two points ahead of ninth placed Arsenal, and Alderweireld thinks their hard work, not least on defending, is paying off.



He is now keen for his side to build momentum.





"Defensively we are getting much better in the last couple of games and you have seen we have quality up front because we could have scored more than two goals", he told BBC Radio 5 live.



"Sometimes you need some confidence, like a good win and get the momentum a little bit.



"The only thing we can do is work hard. What people don't see is that everyone is putting everything into it and I believe that things will change.



"Today is a very important win for us and the fans", he added.



The defender was also delighted to score, but admits the cross which came his way was too high.



"It was a good cross, I thought it was a little bit too high and I got my head underneath it. It was a nice goal", Alderweireld added.

