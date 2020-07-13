CSKA Sofia Quote Price For Rangers Target To Belgian Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





CSKA Sofia have an asking price in mind for Rangers target Kristiyan Malinov.



The Bulgaria international midfielder is hot property this summer and a number of clubs are keen to secure his services before the start of the 2020/21 season.











Rangers have been linked with wanting Malinov and the amount the Gers would have to pay to sign him is clear due to the sum CSKA Sofia have quoted Standard Liege.



The Belgian side asked CSKA Sofia to name their price for Malinov and, according to Bulgarian outlet TopSport.bg, they were quoted €2m (£1.77m)





It remains to be seen if Rangers will snap up Malinov from CSKA Sofia, but the Gers are already adding to their squad.







They turned Ianis Hagi's loan into a permanent move, while goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin arrived from Sunderland.



Defender Calvin Bassey has also been added to the ranks, joining following the expiry of his deal at Leicester City.





Rangers are in action later this week in a friendly tournament in France, where they will play Lyon and Nice, stepping up preparations for the new Scottish Premiership campaign.

