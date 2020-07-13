XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/07/2020 - 15:06 BST

CSKA Sofia Quote Price For Rangers Target To Belgian Giants

 




CSKA Sofia have an asking price in mind for Rangers target Kristiyan Malinov. 

The Bulgaria international midfielder is hot property this summer and a number of clubs are keen to secure his services before the start of the 2020/21 season.

 



Rangers have been linked with wanting Malinov and the amount the Gers would have to pay to sign him is clear due to the sum CSKA Sofia have quoted Standard Liege.

The Belgian side asked CSKA Sofia to name their price for Malinov and, according to Bulgarian outlet TopSport.bg, they were quoted €2m (£1.77m)
 


It remains to be seen if Rangers will snap up Malinov from CSKA Sofia, but the Gers are already adding to their squad.



They turned Ianis Hagi's loan into a permanent move, while goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin arrived from Sunderland.

Defender Calvin Bassey has also been added to the ranks, joining following the expiry of his deal at Leicester City.
 


Rangers are in action later this week in a friendly tournament in France, where they will play Lyon and Nice, stepping up preparations for the new Scottish Premiership campaign.
 