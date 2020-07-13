Former Celtic Star Warns Rangers of Repercussions Of Failing To Win Title Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Paul Lambert has warned Rangers that they are playing for their history next season, as the Bhoys look to win an historic tenth league title in a row.



The Celts recently won their ninth league title in a row after the Scottish football authorities brought the season to an early close and declared the Bhoys champions on a points per game method.









Rangers were closing in on their rivals in December but failed to continue their form after coming back from their winter break in Dubai.



Now Rangers face the nightmare scenario of Celtic winning ten league titles in a row and Lambert has warned them about the gravity of the situation.





Lambert believes the Gers will have added pressure on top of them as he thinks trying to stop Celtic from winning the league will prove to be much more be difficult than just trying to win the Scottish Premiership in normal circumstances.







"There's a lot more pressure on trying to stop it than winning it”, Lambert was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"If you don't win it, people are really disappointed, but you've still got nine and everybody's the same.





"But if Rangers lose 10 in a row now, the history of Rangers is gone. That's the pressure we had.



"John Clark, Billy McNeill, Bertie Auld, Ronnie Simpson, Jock Stein, Jimmy Johnstone, all those great guys… did you want to be known for losing their history?"



Rangers and Celtic are both set to play pre-season games in France as they step up their preparations for the new Scottish Premiership season, which is due to start on 1st August.

