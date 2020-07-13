He Is Growing – Marcelo Bielsa Pleased With Leeds United Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has hailed youngster Mateusz Bogusz, who he feels is growing and learning his trade at Elland Road, and has admitted he was considering the teenager as an option during the Whites' 1-0 win over Swansea City.



Bogusz was included by Bielsa on the bench as his side scored a late winner against Swansea City courtesy of Pablo Hernandez.













The win took the Peacocks closer to winning the Championship, after title rivals West Brom failed to win their game against Blackburn Rovers, with three matches now left in the season for both teams.



In a high pressure situation, Bielsa included Bogusz amongst his substitutes and the Leeds boss explained he is happy with the young Pole's development.





Bielsa revealed he considered Bogusz an option before the game, as he felt the youngster offered more in attacking areas than other alternatives, such as Jamie Shackelton and Robbie Gotts.







“He is growing in training. He's an offensive playmaker”, Bielsa told his post match press conference.



“I thought he would be an option for today's match. He is more offensive than Shackleton and Gotts.





“For this reason, I considered him in case we needed him in the match.”



It remains to be seen if Bogusz will be thrown into action in any of Leeds' remaining three games this season, but the Polish midfielder will also have his eyes set on an impact in the Premier League next term.

