He’s Got Quality To Be With Us – Carlo Ancelotti Backs Teenager

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his firm view that his club’s newest debutant Jarrad Branthwaite is a player with great quality and admits he expects the young centre-back to be a potential first team player in the future.



Branthwaite signed for the Toffees in January from Carlisle United in a deal worth around £750,000 and started with Everton’s Under-23s, but has been part of Ancelotti's first team set-up since the league resumed.













The 18-year-old came on as substitute for Everton in his side’s 3-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.



Ancelotti has stated that he was happy with Branthwaite’s individual performance, even with the Toffees suffering a huge loss.





The Italian has marked Branthwaite down as an asset for the club and believes that with time and the proper training, the Englishman has the potential to play for the first team.







“He did his job, he came on in a difficult game where it was not good enough on the pitch”, Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Everton’s official site.



“He did well and it was good experience for him.





“We are counting on him for the future.



"He has to improve but he has the quality to be with us.”



Everton triggered a 12-month contract extension in Branthwaite's deal on 4th July, which now keeps him at Goodison Park until June 2023.

