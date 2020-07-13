Marcelo Bielsa Eases Injury Worries Around Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has eased injury worries around Kalvin Phillips and believes the influential midfielder will be fit for the Whites' Championship meeting with Barnsley on Thursday.



Phillips completed the entire 90 minutes against Swansea City, as a late Pablo Hernandez goal handed Leeds a 1-0 win and moved them closer to promotion.













However, the 24-year old ended the game with his leg heavily strapped and there were instantly worries over whether he would be available to play Barnsley.



Bielsa though has eased worries around Phillips and believes that he will be ready to play his part against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.





The Argentine tactician stressed his side have time on their hands to analyse Phillips’ situation before they make a decision with him ahead of the midweek game.







“Yes, we think he will be able on Thursday”, Bielsa told his post match press conference when asked about Phillips.



“We have four more days yet, so we have time to verify and analyse the situation."





Phillips has been an instrumental part of Leeds’ success this season making 37 appearances, while slotting into the middle of the park, scoring two goals and providing two assists.



Following their meeting with Barnsley, Leeds will end the season with clashes at Derby County and at home against Charlton Athletic.

