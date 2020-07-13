Need To Ask Ourselves Serious Questions – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton captain Seamus Coleman has stressed the players need to pose themselves some hard questions after their capitulation at Wolves on Sunday.



The Toffees’ quest for European football hit a roadblock on Sunday as Wolves put three past the Everton defence and retained their Europa League spot, sitting in sixth place.













Carlo Ancelotti’s side started the restart well with a draw against the Premier League champions, which was followed by two wins, but have since failed to emerge victorious from their last three games.



Everton skipper Coleman insists the players need to ask themselves some hard hitting questions after their abysmal performance against Wolves, with the 31-year old admitting his side were beaten by the better team.





Coleman stressed the players need to go in to games with a better attitude and expect better performances and hunger from themselves, and revealed that if things do not change, it will not benefit the club or their manager.







"There's no hiding, they were better all over the pitch and we need to ask some serious questions of ourselves”, Coleman was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"The attitude and desire is not there, we got beat by the better team.





"As individuals, as a club we need to be expecting better and the lads really need to dig in or that won't be good enough for this manager or this football club."



Everton have three Premier League games remaining this season, as Ancelotti starts to actively plan for next term.

