Newcastle Could Be One of Biggest Clubs – Magpies New Boy’s Former Youth Boss On Move

Carlisle United’s academy manager Eric Kinder believes his club’s academy graduate Mark Gillespie will have moved to one of the biggest clubs in the country in the shape of Newcastle United, if the Magpies' proposed takeover goes through.



Gillespe was a prospect in Newcastle's youth academy before he decided to move to then League One side Carlisle, where he made the jump to the first-team after spending two years in the academy.













The 28-year old made 180 appearances for Carlisle before moving to Walsall for a brief period and eventually up north to Scotland, where he signed for Motherwell.



The English goalkeeper left the club after three seasons and recently signed for his boyhood side Newcastle.



Carlisle’s academy manager Kinder revealed he has been in contact with his former player after he made the move to the Magpies and stressed the shot-stopper is glad to be back at his boyhood club after spending over ten years away from Tyneside.





Kinder insisted Gillespie will have moved to one of the biggest and richest clubs in the country if the Saudi Arabian led takeover goes through.







“Mark is such a likeable bloke and the journey he’s been on is incredible. When he first came to us at the age of 16, he was a small, scrawny little kid and everybody doubted whether he’d been big enough or strong enough to be a goalkeeper”, Kinder told Carlisle's official site.



“I think Simon Smith was our goalkeeper coach when I signed him and he’s now the goalkeeper coach at Newcastle, so he’s gone full circle.





“It’s not every day you grow up supporting a team where you get released as a 16-year-old, then you’re brought back to where it all started at 28.



"He’s joining an unbelievable club and if the takeover goes through, they could end up being one of the biggest clubs in the country.”



“I’ve spoken to Mark and he’s absolutely delighted because he never thought this day would come.



"You can tell in his face and his voice that he’s so thrilled about going back."



Kinder though admits that he has expressed his worries over game time at Newcastle to Gillespie, adding: "I have my doubts about the game time he’ll get, and I told him that.”



Gillespie made 67 appearances for Motherwell during his time at the club, keeping 25 clean sheets, and will now be looking to push for the number 1 spot at St James' Park.

