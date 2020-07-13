One of Division’s Best Technically – Huddersfield Boss On Sheffield Wednesday Star And Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley believes Tuesday night opponents Sheffield Wednesday have good options in midfield, including Barry Bannan, who he believes is one of the Championship's best technicians.



The Terriers, who are trying to save their Championship status, take on the Owls in an all-important league fixture at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.













After a 2-0 loss to Luton Town in their last match, Cowley's side will be eager to return to winning ways, while Garry Monk's side will be rejuvenated following their 3-0 win against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.



Assessing their opponents, the Huddersfield manager said that the Owls have good options in midfield and a strong defensive unit as well, with him having special praise for Bannan.





"We watched them against Preston and QPR, they were very impressive against QPR. They were very unlucky against Preston", Cowley said via Yorkshire Live.







"They have a good team, and have got good options in midfield.



"They have Barry Bannan in midfield, who is one of the best technical players in the league and they have a strong defence."



Cowley's Huddersfield have West Brom and Millwall to come after playing the Owls and the boss added: "It is a tough period, we understand that, the players, the staff and always the supporters.





"It is my first relegation battle and 13 years and I hope it is my last.



"It is more enjoyable at the top of the division but there has been plenty of learning from it and I will be forever grateful of what we have learned



"I am enjoying trying to find the right answers in these difficult moments when the world is against you."



Huddersfield only enjoy a two-point lead over the drop zone in the Championship, however have the 15th best record in the division over the last nine games.

