They Are Thick – Former Chelsea Star Defends Frank Lampard, Rounds On Maurizio Sarri Comparison Talk

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has defended Blues boss Frank Lampard and dismissed claims that he deserves the same kind of criticism as former manager Maurizio Sarri, with the 48-year old labelling those taking shots at Lampard "thick".



Lampard succeeded Sarri in July last year as the Chelsea boss, after the Italian guided the Blues to a third-place finish in the Premier League.













The Blues legend was unable to make any signings either last summer or in January due to a transfer ban imposed on the club.



Ex-Blues player Burley feels Lampard will get his share of criticism if Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League, but explained he does not warrant the same kind of condemnation as Sarri as he had a transfer ban to deal with and also lost Eden Hazard.





Burley underlined the difference between the two managers by pointing to Sarri having Hazard at his disposal and a transfer window where he was allowed to bring in his own players, with the ex-Blues man labelling those who do not understand the difference thick.







“Frank Lampard is not going to be beyond criticism if their season unravels. Chelsea Football Club lost their best player last season, a player that carried them for over five years, who went to Real Madrid and they had a transfer ban”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“On top of that, they brought in a manager who has only got one year's experience in management and that was in the Championship.





“There’s the difference between a team that was signing players, didn't lose their best player, didn’t have a transfer ban and had a manager who had been managing for years.



“It will be a massive disappointment if they do not make it in [the Champions League]. But I have already painted the picture of losing your best player and having a transfer ban.



“And having to bring in Tammy Abraham to lead the line, who was on loan at Aston Villa, Mason Mount whose played in every Premier League game, who was on loan at Derby County.



“In an ideal world, like Man United who signed big money Harry Maguire and then go out and bring in one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in Bruno Fernandes, Chelsea did not have that luxury.



“That is the difference between the scenarios, and if people cannot understand that, they are just thick.”



Chelsea have splashed the cash since their transfer ban was lifted, with Hakim Ziyech already joining the Blues’ in training and Timo Werner set to join the club ahead of the start of next season.

