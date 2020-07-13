This Is Why Rangers Fans Would Love Kristiyan Malinov – Source Close To Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Kristiyan Malinov has a mentality that Rangers supporters would love, while he would also relish the chance to play for Steven Gerrard, a source close to the CSKA Sofia star has claimed.



Rangers have been linked with a potential move to sign Malinov from CSKA Sofia this summer as Gerrard aims to bolster his squad ahead of a crucial 2020/21 season.













Malinov, a midfielder, currently plies his trade in Bulgaria and his performances have drawn attention from a number of clubs, with several sides interested in landing his services.



However, Rangers appear to be a destination of interest for Malinov as a player as a source close to the midfielder has suggested he would find playing for Gerrard to be an honour.





The source also insisted Gers fans would be delighted with Malinov if he were to sign for the Glasgow based-side as the Bulgarian international is a player who loves to do all his talking on the pitch with his performances.







“Rangers is a brand in European football.



"Everybody knows them, so having interest from Rangers is a big deal for Kristiyan and it is a privilege for him to be among contenders on their wish list”, the source told the Evening Times.



“It would also be a privilege for him to play under Steven Gerrard and be mentored from a coach who was one of the best midfielders in the last decade.





“As a midfielder he feels he could gain a lot from him, especially in a tactical sense.



"His mentality is something Rangers fans would love as he is a player who leaves everything out on the park."



The Bulgaria midfielder has 13 international caps to his name, with his first appearance coming in a 0-0 draw against Romania.

