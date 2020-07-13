This Would Not Be Good For Fans – West Ham Star Focused On Delivering For Supporters

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has stressed it would be unfair for the Hammers fans if they had to watch Championship football when they were allowed back into the London Stadium.



The Hammers recorded a 4-0 win at Carrow Road over Norwich City at the weekend to send the Canaries back to the Championship.













David Moyes’ side have three games remaining to determine their fate next season and sit in 16th spot in the Premier League, three points clear of the drop zone.



Italy international Ogbonna admitted the best way to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary would be by staying in the Premier League come next season, with the defender also completing five years at the London Stadium after moving to the club in July 2015 from Juventus.





Ogbonna stressed the fans deserve to come back next season to enjoy Premier League football and insisted it would be unfair to have the fans come back to experience Championship football.







“That’s nice – five years! The next year is the club’s 125th anniversary, so it is better to stay up so we can celebrate that", Ogbanna told the club's official site.



“I think it’s sad playing behind closed doors, but we’re doing it for the fans.





“It would not be good to play without fans and then give them Championship football, so we are doing the best we can to stay up.”



West Ham are level on points with Watford, who they face on Friday, with then a trip to Old Trafford and a home fixture against Aston Villa lined up for the Hammers to cap the season off.

