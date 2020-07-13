We Can Create Chances Against Leeds United – Barnsley Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber believes that if his team can maintain the level from their last two games, against Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, there is no reason why they cannot get positive results in the remaining games, starting with Leeds United.



The Tykes are on a two-game unbeaten run, with the manager feeling that his side might have won both of those games with the amount of chances they created.













However, as things have turned out, Barnsley have failed to put those games to bed and now face a race against time to save their Championship status.



Struber's side now have three tough fixtures ahead, against Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Brentford – all three competiting for promotion to the Premier League.





The manager though refuses to give up and insists that if his side can reach the level of the last two games, they can manage good results.







“After the lockdown, we are in the top ten or 12 teams and the boys do everything they can at the moment", Struber said via the Barnsley Chronicle following the 0-0 draw with Wigan on Saturday.



"In our situation we need points. We know we have big teams in the next games but I can remember we have picked up points against big teams.





"When we play like we did today and against Luton, we will also find chances against Leeds, Nottingham and Brentford.



"I hope a little luck comes back.”



Barnsley are three points off 21st place, but have a worse goal difference than all but one team above them (Luton Town) as they fight to survive.

