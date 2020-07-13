We Have To Be Professional About It – Rangers Star On Changed Football Landscape

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has stressed the Gers have to try and be professional when they take to the pitch and play in an empty stadium, with the Northern Irish veteran admitting the absence of fans will feel like there is something missing from the game.



The Ibrox club will take part in the Trophee Veolia in France later this week, where they will face Lyon and Nice as part of a pre-season tour.













The Gers will also face Motherwell and English League One side Coventry City before they head into their Scottish Premiership season opener against Aberdeen away from home.



Northern Ireland international Davis admits playing in an empty stadium feels like the game is missing a key element, but stressed as professionals they have to step up and get the job done.





Davis revealed although he has played in games that were arranged behind closed doors, they were not competitive games but mere friendlies, with the 35-year old veteran acknowledging the importance of the Gers fans going into next season.







“There is always something missing. You feel that way even watching the games”, Davis said on Rangers TV.



“I have played in a couple of closed doors games before in my career, but not with anything riding on them, they were just friendly matches.





“But it is just going to be something that we are going to have to deal with. Of course, we all love the fans and the stadiums full.



“We know how important our supporters are for us. But we just have to try and be professional about it and make sure we do the job.”



Davis made 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership in the 2019/20 season, registering two assists for Steven Gerrard's side.

