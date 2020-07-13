We Still Believe – Barnsley Star Confident Ahead of Elland Road Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier has admitted he has respect for Leeds United, but is confident his side can do what they need to boost their chances of surviving in the Championship.



Gerhard Struber's side are fighting for their lives in the Championship and are currently placed rock bottom, three points off safety.













After a goalless draw against a ten-men Wigan Athletic side in their last match, the Tykes will now visit Elland Road in order to face Marcelo Bielsa's side, who are on a three-game unbeaten run, and are within touching distance of earning promotion to the Premier League.



However, the 27-year-old is confident about taking points away from Elland Road considering the fact that their side will have nothing to lose and still have everything to fight for.





“We still believe", Ritzmaier told the Barnsley Chronicle.







"They are three big games but we have nothing to lose so we can play with freedom.





"Leeds is a big name for our next game and we respect all the opponents but I am completely convinced we will get the points we need.”



Leeds beat Barnsley 2-0 in the earlier Championship meeting between the two clubs this season, while they have also come out on the winning side in the last three encounters between the two teams.

