Alexis Sanchez Pushing For Inter Stay

Alexis Sanchez has been pushing to continue at Inter and is set to ask Manchester United to facilitate a transfer to the Serie A giants this summer.



Sanchez has been on loan at Inter since last summer, with Manchester United paying a large portion of his wages during the course of the season.













The Chilean is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans going forward and Manchester United have been expected to try and get him off their wage bill this summer.



It has been claimed that Inter are not interested in signing the winger on a permanent deal, but the situation could change.





Inter coach Antonio Conte has been pushing to keep the player and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Sanchez is keen to continue at the San Siro beyond the end of the current season.







He is in no mood to return to Manchester United and will request the Premier League giants facilitate a transfer to Inter.



The Inter board are prepared to adhere to Conte’s wishes and are prepared to spread Sanchez’s considerable wages over a three-year contract.





Manchester United are willing to do a deal and are likely to ask for a fee in the region of €20m for Sanchez.



But it has been claimed that the club may have to lower their claims in order to get the deal over the line.





