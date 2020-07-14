Arsenal Attacker Appears On Radar Of Juventus And Atletico Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a potential option for Juventus and Atletico Madrid, who are both in the market for goal-getters this summer.



The two European giants are looking to bolster their attack and have been on the tail of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik ahead of the opening of the transfer window.













But a deal for Milik is likely to be complicated as Napoli do not want to water down their €50m asking price for the striker this summer despite the changed football landscape.



Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been forced to look at other options and it has been claimed that their eyes have moved towards England and north London.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the two European clubs are considering making a move for Lacazette this summer.







The 29-year-old has not been in great form this season and has netted just eleven goals in all competitions for the Gunners.



Juventus and Atletico Madrid are studying the possibility of signing him, but the price could be a problem again as Arsenal also value him at north of €40m.





The Italian champions are considering circumventing the issue by offering a player as part of an agreement to Arsenal.



Lacazette’s camp are also alive to the idea of an offer from either of the two clubs this summer.

