Arsenal Star Still Hoping For Barcelona Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is continuing to hang onto the hope of joining Barcelona this summer despite not being the Catalan giants’ priority target.



Aubameyang is out of contract at the end of next season and Arsenal have been desperately trying to convince him to sign a new deal in the coming months.













A deal has not been agreed yet and Arsenal could be forced into selling him in the summer as they do not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.



Aubameyang has not killed the option of signing a new contract with Arsenal but he is considering his options at other clubs and has been particularly interested in a move to La Liga.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the striker is holding on to the hope of joining Barcelona this summer.







He has been on their radar, but the Gabon captain is not a priority target for the club and he is more of a second choice to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.



The Argentine would cost more, but Barcelona have continued to push to sign him this summer.





Aubameyang has been monitored and is the cheaper option, but Barcelona will only move for him if they cannot land Martinez.



The striker is believed to be keen to wait and has been in no hurry to commit his future to Arsenal at the moment.

