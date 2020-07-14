Atletico Madrid Enquire About Everton Target, Could Rival Toffees

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are trying to push into the picture for Napoli midfielder Allan, who is wanted by Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.



Ancelotti wants to take Allan to Goodison Park and Napoli are prepared to let him go for the right price when the transfer window next opens.













Everton are now holding talks with Napoli over signing Allan, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, but Atletico Madrid are also on the scene.



The Spanish giants have asked Napoli for information about Allan as they weigh up a swoop.





The Toffees will have to fend off competition from the Spanish side if they wish to acquire the services of the player.







The former Udinese man has struggled with injuries this season, which have limited his opportunities to feature for Gli Azzurri on a regular basis.



The Brazilian has managed to make 18 Serie A appearances for Napoli this term, scoring one goal and registering one assist from the middle of the pitch.

