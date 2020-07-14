Barnsley Will Be Very Nervous – Former Leeds United Captain

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United captain Stephen Warnock believes that relegation battlers Barnsley will head into Thursday's match against the Whites with a certain nervousness as they know that the league leaders can steamroller any team on their day.



The Whites are on the brink of promotion back to the Premier League after 16 long years and need to pick up just four points from their final three games.













Former Leeds skipper Warnock is confident that the Peacocks will be able to get the desired result against Barnsley and feels Gerhard Struber's side head to Elland Road with a bit of nervousness as they know well that the Whites can be lethal when they are in form.



Warnock also took time to urge Leeds to continue playing the way they have as he thinks they have been putting in intense performances.





"I think they will get the result against Barnsley", Warnock was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.







"I think Barnsley will be very nervous going into the game because they know when Leeds turn up they can steamroller teams.



"Keep playing the way they have been playing all season because that high energy football is back and they are a formidable team when they play that way."

