Bid In – Manchester United Move For Liverpool Targeted Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have slapped in a bid for Liverpool target 15-year-old centre-back Willy Kambwala, it has been claimed in France.



The Premier League giants have been keeping tabs on the player for several weeks with a view to taking him to the north west of England when the transfer window swings back open.













They are amongst the several clubs who have been monitoring the teenage defender, with Liverpool also believed in interested in snaring him away from Sochaux.



But Manchester United have decided to firm up their interest in the defender and have put in a bid with the French club, as they look to get ahead of their English rivals in the chase.





According to French radio station RMC, the Premier League giants have slapped in a bid of under €1m for the young defender.







Manchester United are keen to take him into their academy set-up and are hopeful of convincing Sochaux to sell Kambwala.



It remains to be seen whether the French club dig in and ask for more money before agreeing to let the talented young defender leave.





All eyes will also be on how Liverpool respond to Manchester United taking the step of putting in a bid.



Manchester United have not shied away from spending big on up and coming talent and forked out €10m to sign teenage attacking Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco’s academy last summer.

