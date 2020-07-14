Carlo Ancelotti – Everton Talent’s Agent Stresses Italian Big Factor In Joining

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s presence at Goodison Park is a big positive for Niels Nkounkou, the youngster’s agent Yvan Le Mee has insisted.



The left-back was recently acquired by the Merseyside club from Marseille, with the player attracting interest from RB Leipzig and Serie A champions Juventus before completing the move.













The 19-year old defender had not made any senior team appearances for his previous club, but will be hoping to make his mark quickly at his new club.



Le Mee, Nkounkou’s agent, has revealed his client had a talk with the manager before making the move to the club, which convinced the Frenchman to make up his mind.





Ancelotti is one of the most accomplished managers in world football and Le Mee echoed that sentiment when he admitted the Italian’s presence at Goodison Park had a positive impact on Nkounkou.







“Niels and Carlo had a direct communication and Carlo was very convincing”, Le Mee told The Athletic.



“Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches in the world, so it was really positive for Niels.”





He also hailed Everton's status as a club, adding: "Everton are an amazing and historic club in the UK with a strong fanbase. Liverpool is a very nice city and there is a beautiful future stadium."



Nkounkou will be hoping to kick on with his development on Merseyside and eventually make the jump to the first-team in the future.

