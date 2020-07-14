XRegister
14/07/2020 - 14:32 BST

Chelsea, Newcastle And Tottenham All Keen On Ligue 1 Midfielder

 




Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who have lodged enquiries with Lille for midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from Lille and is one of the players who is expected to leave the club this summer.  


 



The former Paris Saint-Germain man is on the radar of several clubs in Europe, but he has long been a player of interest for a number of teams in England.

Lille have been fielding enquiries for Soumare and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham have registered their interest.
 


Lille rejected a €70m bid from Napoli last summer for Soumare and are likely to demand a big fee for the young Frenchman.



None of the English clubs have made concrete offers for him but they have continued to monitor his situation at Lille.

Soumare at present appears move likely to head to the Premier League if he does leave Lille.
 


A defensive midfielder by trade, he has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Lille this season.
 