Chelsea Star Gives Green Light To Move To Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has agreed in principle to join Serie A giants Inter in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.



Emerson has been on Inter’s radar since the winter transfer window, but Chelsea’s valuation of the player has always been an issue for the Serie A giants.













The Italian has not featured in the Premier League since January and has not been part of a matchday squad for the last five games on the bounce.



Emerson is ready to leave Chelsea this summer and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, he has already given his nod to a move to Inter in the coming months.





The Serie A giants have been keeping tabs on him for some time and they have an agreement in principle with the player in place to sign him.







Chelsea could look to offload Emerson, but it is unclear if a deal can be done with Inter.



Given the vastly different football landscape, Chelsea are unlikely to be able to demand the same sum they wanted earlier this year.





Emerson joined Chelsea from Italian side Roma in the winter transfer window of 2018.

