Disgraceful – Jose Mourinho Lays Into CAS’ Manchester City Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has revealed what he thinks about the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to overturn Manchester City’s two-year ban from European football and feels whatever way it is looked at it is disgraceful.



UEFA banned Manchester City for two years in February for serious breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations and had been tipped to win the case at CAS.













But CAS came out in favour of the Premier League giants and overturned UEFA’s ruling, fining Manchester City only €10m for not cooperating with the European football governing body’s investigation into the allegations.



Mourinho has not held back in his criticism of the decision and insisted that it was a disgrace that the decision was as presented.





He stressed that if Manchester City were not guilty of breaking FFP regulations then there was no reason to fine them.







The Spurs boss said in a press conference: “In the case, it's a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with €10m.



“If you're not guilty you shouldn't have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition.





“I don't know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it's a disgraceful decision.”



Mourinho became the latest high profile Premier League figure to criticise CAS’ decision after Jurgen Klopp termed Monday not a good day for football due to the judgement.

