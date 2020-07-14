First Month Certainly Looks Different – Rangers Performance Head On Fixtures

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers head of performance Jordan Milsom has explained the impact of a later start to the 2020/21 season on the Gers players, but feels fixture congestion will still kick in down the line.



The Scottish Premiership was concluded without the league completing all the games during the 2019/20 season and settled on a points per game basis.













The Gers will start the 2020/21 season in the first week of August after coming back from their pre-season friendlies in France, as well as having to complete their European duties with an away trip to Leverkusen lined up for 6th August after they lost the first leg 3-1.



Rangers head of performance Milsom addressed the situation surrounding the congestion of fixtures as he feels there is going to be some inconsistency with the schedule and stressed the Gers will, at times, have as little as two days in between games while other times they will have a week's time on their hands.





Milsom admitted the players will have little time to gear up at the start of this season and revealed under normal circumstances they would be heading into the international break after playing around 13 games and insisted that will not be the case this time after they head in to the upcoming season.







“When you look at a typical season, we have had over the last two years, by the time the second international break comes around, we have played 13 games”, Milsom said on Rangers TV.



“This time we would only have played six or seven, one of them is a European game from last year.





“So, we have got a little bit of time to prepare for that.



"Our first month certainly looks different from how it would normally look. We probably play eight weeks of games every three, four days typically.



“Now we haven’t got that, now we have got five games in 15 days and then we have two games in fifteen days. So, it is a little bit different from what it is.



“However, after September it pretty much looks like it has always looked, hopefully as long as we can continue in Europe but overall, there will be less games this year and maybe shoved along and the congestion will kick in largely from September onwards.”



Rangers will open their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season with an away trip to Aberdeen on 1st August.

